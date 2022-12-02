Great Lakes currently holds a three point lead over Wingham at the top of the table. Both carry winning form into Saturday's game. Great Lakes accounted for Gloucester last Saturday at Tuncurry, while Wingham overwhelmed Taree West at Cedar Party. Michael Rees played a starring role with the bat and ball for Wingham, claiming four wickets in Taree West's innings of 74 and then smashing an unbeaten 55 of 21 balls as Wingham claimed a 10 wicket win. Rees and fellow opener Ryan Morris took just 6.2 overs to overhaul Taree West's tally.