MANNING Cricket Association hopes the Johnny Martin Oval and Chatham Park will both come into play next month.
Neither ground has been used this season. Both were heavily impacted by the ongoing wet weather this year.
The association has moved two T1 games to alternate venues tomorrow. Taree United will now host Gloucester at Rec 3, with the Taree West/Old Bar Tavern moving to the Trad Field at Old Bar.
Manning Cricket Association president Steve Campbell said MidCoast Council has started top dressing Johnny Martin Oval and similar work will be carried out at Chatham.
"Hopefully both will be back when the competition resumes on Saturday, January 14,'' Mr Campbell said.
The association has planned to play the Mid North Coast inter-district firsts game against Macleay at the JMO on Sunday, January 15.
A junior inter-district game is also scheduled for the JMO on Sunday, however, Manning Junior Cricket Association president Michael Roohan said this can be moved to Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham if needed.
Meanwhile, two of the three leading contenders for T1 premiership honours will meet this weekend when Wingham hosts Great Lakes at Cedar Party Reserve.
Great Lakes currently holds a three point lead over Wingham at the top of the table. Both carry winning form into Saturday's game. Great Lakes accounted for Gloucester last Saturday at Tuncurry, while Wingham overwhelmed Taree West at Cedar Party. Michael Rees played a starring role with the bat and ball for Wingham, claiming four wickets in Taree West's innings of 74 and then smashing an unbeaten 55 of 21 balls as Wingham claimed a 10 wicket win. Rees and fellow opener Ryan Morris took just 6.2 overs to overhaul Taree West's tally.
Gloucester Bushmen will hope to upset top three team Taree United in the game now at Rec 3.
The Bushmen are clinging to fourth spot on 18 points, six clear of Old Bar. However, Old Bar would be favoured to down Taree West in the game now at the Trad Fields, so would join Gloucester if United prevails.
The T1 competition goes into recess after tomorrow's games.
While the Manning T1 players can enjoy an extended break over Christmas, their T2 counterparts will play one further round.
Despite losing to Great Lakes Dolphins last weekend, Taree United remains on top of the ladder with 36 points.
However, there's a cluster of sides chasing the remaining berths in the top four. Pacific Palms and Bulahdelah follow on 30 with Great Lakes, Old Bar and Wingham Manning Freight on 24.
