A contingent of army reservists dropped by Taree's Red Cross Lifeblood Centre this week to present arms and donate as part of the 2022 Defence Blood Challenge.
The annual competition sees members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) donate blood and plasma that helps save lives throughout the community.
A cohort of seven from Taree's Macquarie Barracks were on hand, each donating about 800 to 1000mls of plasma, helping to alleviate the current shortage of blood products.
Leading the charge was Corporal Brentt Hodge, who is passionate about promoting awareness for more blood and plasma donations.
Beyond supporting an essential service that protects the wider community, it's also an issue that has affected him personally.
"Everyone would have someone in their family who at some stage would require a blood product or blood donation," Corporal Hodge said.
"When my daughter was born, she needed a blood transfusion because she was born three months early, so without that transfusion she wouldn't have survived.
"That's the reason I'm such an advocate for donating, but I think no matter who you are at some stage in your life you're going to need blood or a blood product."
Australian Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson, Ruth Harrison said the challenge comes at an important time, with cancellations still up and donor numbers still down after a long winter.
"Each year our Defence men and women lead by example and give blood and plasma," Ruth said.
"Given their already-outstanding contributions to this nation, it is amazing that thousands of Defence personnel and civilians still find the time to roll up their sleeves and save lives.
"Cancer patients, pregnant mums, their unborn babies, trauma and burns victims and people battling blood disorders are among the thousands of Australians who rely on lifesaving donations every week.
"We need 150 donations every week at Taree Donor Centre to meet patient demand for donated blood.
"You don't have to be in the armed forces to save lives."
To donate blood contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au
