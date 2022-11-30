Woman trapped when car struck by semi-trailer

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the Pacific Highway near Taree on Wednesday, November 30 which caused significant traffic delays
Emergency services were called to intersection with Pampoolah Road near Purfleet about 2pm after a collision involving a VW Golf and a semi-trailer, both travelling south bound.
The car left the motorway and spun onto a barrier before stopping on an embankment, trapping the female passenger.
The woman, aged 67, had to be released from the wreckage by Fire and Rescue NSW and VRA before she and her 70-year-old husband were taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Police allege the semi continued south until stopping about 20km from the crash site at rest stop. The driver, a 69-year-old man, was arrested taken to Manning Base Hospital for mandatory testing. He was later released pending further inquiries.
There were no reports of serious injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has yet to speak with police, or who may have dashcam vision of the incident, are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
