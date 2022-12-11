Manning River Times

Hayden Nelson to move into Australian 600 championship next year

By Mick McDonald
December 12 2022 - 9:00am
Hayden Nelson (279) sets off in one of his last races in the Dunlop Sports Championship 300 held at The Bend in South Australia.

HAYDEN Nelson will have his first hitout on his new 600cc bike when he races in a summer series conducted by St George Motor Cycle Club in January.

