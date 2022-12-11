HAYDEN Nelson will have his first hitout on his new 600cc bike when he races in a summer series conducted by St George Motor Cycle Club in January.
The 15-year-old is moving into the Australian 600 championship next year after outgrowing the 300 he rode in the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup and the Dunlop Supersport Championship 300 this year. Both series finished at The Bend in South Australia.
He was a chance for a top three position in both going into the last round.
"The wind came up at The Bend and he struggles in the wind,'' his dad, Craig explained.
The opening round of the 600 championships will be held in conjunction with the World Superbikes at Phillip Island in February.
"Hayden will be racing a few times at Eastern Creek between now and the start of the season,'' Craig said.
"The St George Motor Cycle Club has a summer series and that'll be a good opportunity.''
Craig explained that because Hayden is only 15 track time on the 600 is limited as he doesn't have a road licence.
