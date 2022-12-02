Love it or hate it, social media is with us to stay.
And while it continues to provide a commentary of our daily lives, one Taree student has turned the tables and added a little commentary on the medium itself.
St Clare's High School's Year 12 student, Bridie O'Connell, received an ARTEXPRESS nomination for her work titled, 'Unfiltered' - a representation of the process by which people share seemingly effortless images on social media, and the reality of the effort behind such contrivances.
"The work was based around the idea of social media and the fact that when people post things it seems so effortless and simple, but there's a whole process behind the photo that's been taken and edited and it's damaging for self esteem and for the way people, especially my generation, see themselves," Bridie said.
'Unfiltered' encompasses six portrait photographs, with an accompanying film displaying the photo editing process at work. Each photograph is shown being manipulated to remove blemishes, pimples and other skin 'imperfections', while teeth and eyes are whitened and brightened to present an idealised version of the individual.
"We compare ourselves so often to the seemingly perfect photos people share of themselves without considering the changes that have been made to the photo to make it look a certain way," Bridie said.
"This issue is so prominent in my generation, and I wanted to try and explore it and illustrate the process behind taking, editing and posting the photos we see and compare ourselves to on these social platforms."
We compare ourselves so often to the seemingly perfect photos people share of themselves without considering the changes that have been made to the photo to make it look a certain way- Bridie O'Connell
Unfortunately Bridie did not progress to the final round of the ARTEXPRESS competition, which is not to say she hasn't shaken a few preconceptions of social media representations along the way.
However, for the immediate future Bridie is planning to enter the disability support sector, meaning a career in art and photography will have to wait for the time being.
"I'm moving to Sydney next year to do disability support work, but I am deferring a couple of creative arts courses in case I choose to do that in the future," Bridie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.