Eight young singing students from Taree's Songlines Studio feature in a Christmas song that recently won a prestigious award in Hollywood.
Snowflake, written by Taree-born Katie Hardyman, recorded by internationally renowned Australian soprano Mirusia and produced by Peter Stevenson of Taree's Turn Around Music, picked up the Best Holiday Song in the 2022 Music Genre section of the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.
It was the fifth time Katie Hardyman has been to Los Angeles for the awards, and the second win for one of her songs.
Although the song was submitted for the awards in Mirusia's name, Katie accepted the award, as Mirusia wasn't available to go to LA - she was singing in concert at Redcliffe, Brisbane.
"So I couldn't go and I really wanted to go. But sometimes choices need to be made, and you know, Redcliffe? Hollywood? Redcliffe? Hollywood? Same same!" she laughed.
"It's very exciting to to win an award of such a high calibre with a song that is so beautiful and is so Australian. I mean, Katie wrote it; she's from Taree. I recorded it in Taree - I'm from Brisbane myself, but I travelled to Taree especially to record it and we had a few days together, which was very lovely."
Mirusia, who tours the world with André Rieu, was in Taree to present her Songbird concert at the Manning Entertainment Centre in August when Katie and Pete Stevenson pitched the song to her, and she accepted it.
"You could basically say I came to Taree on tour and took Snowflake away with me," Mirusia said.
Within four weeks, she was back in Taree to record the song, deciding she wanted a kid's choir in the recording.
The children in the recording - Ella, Amelia, Sommer, Ashley, Arabella, Kelahrni, Bella, and Sophia - are vocal students of Deirdre Sutherland and Jodi Cooper, and the choir performs the chorus toward the end of the song.
Katie said producing the song was a "crazy" time because everything was done quickly as Mirusia was to release it in October in time for Christmas.
The single has been released and shot to number three on iTunes. It is also included in a holiday compilation album titled Merry Christmas. The album will be available on musicforever.com and all good music stores.
Mirusia debuted the song in Brisbane on Sunday, November 27 along with the Brisbane Symphony Orchestra, and will include the song in her tour of the Netherlands in December.
Mirusia is over the moon with the song's success.
"It's just been such an absolute pleasure and joy to have such success with a song like this and to win such a prestigious award. It is just really thrilling," she said.
"I've been doing this job for a long time, singing around the world for a really long time. And and I've never won an award of this prestige before.
"So we know that's come out of Taree. That's pretty exciting," Mirusia said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
