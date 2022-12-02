Manning River Times
Songwriter Katie Hardiman and soprano Mirusia win Best Holiday Song at 2022 Hollywood Media in Music Awards

By Julia Driscoll
December 2 2022 - 7:00pm
Taree-born Katie Hardyman accepting the award for Best Holiday song at the 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. Picture supplied

Eight young singing students from Taree's Songlines Studio feature in a Christmas song that recently won a prestigious award in Hollywood.

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

