Manning River Times
Home/News
Community

News from Taree Probus Club

By Alan Green
December 5 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray Foxley, Tony Gates, Claude Filo, Peter Baker, Graeme Drury,Julie and Terry Britten at Cundletown Museum brunch. Picture supplied

Taree Probus Club members have heard from interesting speakers, well known in the local area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.