Taree Probus Club members have heard from interesting speakers, well known in the local area.
Most would know David Freeman for his ministering duty conducting church services and funerals, though he has many more interests and accomplishments.
David's father was an engineer, with an interest in space science, and his mother was a marketing director. He spoke of his early years after finishing school, developing properties and crop, working a 330,000 acre Dorrigo property, with 9000 under irrigation. During this time he spent two years in the Army, then moving to Western Queensland and into earth moving. Having an inquiring mind, David went to America to study why concrete roads crack, and returned to apply new knowledge to road building in NSW.
After some time he developed new interests in health and nutrition, completing a degree in nutrition, with which he used to set up health restaurants in Taree, Sydney and Hobart, before creating new healthy menus in hospitals, trialing menus not requiring fuel etc. things required for the war effort, a 25 year project.
David then did a degree in epidemiology, which led to the formation of the "Gut Busters" weight loss program, mainly for men to be proactive and not reactive to their weight, and to do more walking.
He then became interested in spirituality, people's social and emotional health, how they are thinking He connects with PCYC youth, and with inmates at Kempsey prison every fortnight.
Using his spirituality, David began specialising in addiction, working with A.A.to understand addiction, ministering to palliative care patients and the ageing. He continues to work in age care and was fortune enough that during COVID was still able to enter facilities and pass messages to residents from families.
Ray Baker, Les Butler and Kel Dagg have been inducted to Taree Probus Club. John Fuller was presented with his OBE (80 years), and Dennis McGarry and Jack May received RANs (90 years). Dennis gave a short talk of his experience of his Sydney Bridge Climb, with family.
Guest speaker at the November meeting, Norm Webster, spoke to members of his growing up at Bathurst. From an early age Norm moved around in a covered wagon with his dog doing odd jobs and rounding up sheep. He moved to Northmead and began work on a dairy, and while at Northmead he became a fitness fanatic. After doing farm work, he took a liking to boxing and would sooner "have a fight than a feed."
He then moved to Carlingford to another dairy and orchard, working before and after school. It was here he met his wife, and they have been together for 71 years.
Norm then went droving in Western NSW and Queensland. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the AIF deployed to Japan on October 4, 1946 and landing on October 18, as part of the Occupational Forces, where he saw first-hand the devastation caused by the atomic bomb.
Norm continued his boxing in the army. Never short of a challenger, he became the middle weight champion.
After discharge from the army he worked in the timber trade as foreman sawyer. He and his wife went sharefarming for 10 years, remembering the big dry of 1964 to 1965, then worked at Club Karuah for 10 years, bought a pub at Bellbrook, cleaned up the wild reputation before selling and buying a newsagency at Abermain for five years, Norm finished his working life at New Lambton owning a post office/general store for two years.
Thank you Norm for your contribution to the day's meeting.
The club's most recent outing was brunch at the Cundletown Museum, cooked by the men and served by the women of the museum committee, followed by an inspection of the items on display from the past.
New members would be most welcome to come and join, to experience fun and fellowship with others retired men to hear interesting speakers and visit a variety of eateries and events through the year,.
The club's next meeting is the Christmas luncheon at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club on Tuesday, December 13 at 10.30am. Wives and partners will be attending, as with all our activities. Note the change of date, second Tuesday not the third, and later start time. There will be a short meeting and no guest speaker, with Christmas trivia before our lunch.
Alan Green is publicity officer for Taree Probus Club
