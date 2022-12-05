David's father was an engineer, with an interest in space science, and his mother was a marketing director. He spoke of his early years after finishing school, developing properties and crop, working a 330,000 acre Dorrigo property, with 9000 under irrigation. During this time he spent two years in the Army, then moving to Western Queensland and into earth moving. Having an inquiring mind, David went to America to study why concrete roads crack, and returned to apply new knowledge to road building in NSW.