Impact of lack of air service between Taree and Sydney

By Del Heuke Oam
December 1 2022 - 5:00pm
Letter: Specialist medical services impacted by lack of air service

Taree and surrounds are suffering from the lack of specialist services because of no viable air service available that allows a specialist to fly in and out.

