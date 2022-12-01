Letter: Specialist medical services impacted by lack of air service

Taree and surrounds are suffering from the lack of specialist services because of no viable air service available that allows a specialist to fly in and out.
Apparently MidCoast Council is trying to encourage Air Pelican to review the operation of services, but they would need to be sure of travellers using them.
Expecting people to travel to either Port Macquarie or Newcastle for treatments or accessing the specialist services they require is an imposition that in some cases denies folk care.
I realise that the numbers of travellers on Air Pelican were reduced, but that was during the COVID pandemic and many people just did not travel.
Who would be prepared to fly to Sydney if Air Pelican renewed its service, I wonder?
