CENTRAL North Coast Sporting Car Club will conclude what president Mick Latimore concedes has been a 'pretty ordinary' year with a two day autocross at the club's Nabiac headquarters this weekend.
The annual presentation is also scheduled for Saturday night.
Wet weather has been a bane for the club this year, Mr Latimore said, curtailing the number of events conducted.
A lot of the time our facility has been under water- Mick Latimore
"Unfortunately our club grounds sit in the artesian basin and with all the rain this year a lot of the time our facility has been under water,'' he explained.
"So we've had a very slow year.''
However, Mr Latimore expects up to 40 entries for the autocross, coming from Newcastle to Kempsey. The majority will be club members.
He explained an autocross is a time trial on the club's 1.1km autocross track.
"The competitors race against the clock,'' he said.
Mr Latimore said there are up to eight classes, including juniors for drivers aged 14 and over.
Events will be underway from noon on Saturday and 9am on Sunday. The program should be completed by 3pm Sunday.
Mr Latimore said the club conducts events from late February to the first weekend in December.
"We try to run one event a month, not always autocross, we have motokhanas, khanacross for juniors. We also hold rally sprints and off road racing, which is a round of the NSW series,'' he added.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
