Myall Lakes timber bridges to be replaced in upgrade

December 1 2022 - 11:00am
File picture

Three timber bridges in Myall Lakes will be replaced with stronger, sturdier and more resilient concrete bridges under the NSW Government's Fixing Country Bridges Program.

