Wingsong Choir is holding an end of year concert that will not only delight audience members, but raise funds for an international cause - Doctors Without Borders (also known as Médecins Sans Frontières).
The first half of the concert will be a joyous and varied set staring with acknowledging this country, then paying tribute to some great classic song writers as well as folk songs handed down with authors unknown, and then a soulful message of peace.
The second half will allude to the tragedy of conflict, and its impact on the lives of ordinary folk. There will be a short talk about Doctors Without Borders, by Dr Maureen Van Rossum du Chattel, who has direct experience working in the organisation.
And in between the two sets, you can peruse our Pop Up Op Shop fundraising stall, where Wingsong members will offer up wonderful treasures at bargain prices, with all funds raised going toward Doctors Without Borders.
The concert is on Sunday, December 4 starting at 4pm at the Presbyterian Church Hall, 32 Moon Street, Wingham.
Entry is a minimum donation (to Doctors Without Borders) of $10 for adults (children free entry).
