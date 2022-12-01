Manning River Times

Samira Mitchell heads to Perth for national women's under 19 cricket championship

By Mick McDonald
December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Samira Mitchell has been named in the NSW Country under 19 team to play in the Australian championships in Perth. The championship gets underway from Monday.

TAREE cricket prospect Samira Mitchell is preparing for her biggest cricket experience when she heads to Perth on the weekend as part of the NSW Country under 19 team to play in national women's under 19 championships.

