TAREE cricket prospect Samira Mitchell is preparing for her biggest cricket experience when she heads to Perth on the weekend as part of the NSW Country under 19 team to play in national women's under 19 championships.
Play will start on Monday when NSW will meet the ACT, with the championship to conclude on Monday, December 12.
Samira is currently in Sydney for trials against the NSW Metro side. Both teams will then fly to Perth together on Saturday.
Samira's usually an opening batter. However, she'll happily fill any position in the top order.
"My coach told me to expect to bat anywhere,'' she said.
"I don't mind where. I just like batting.''
She's coming off a successful NSW Combined High Schools championship with Hunter where she was named player of the tournament. Samira scored a century in one game.
Samira's been in the train-on squad to go to Perth for some months, with her place confirmed in recent weeks.
She said she was 'kind of confident' about her chances of making the final selection.
"But I wasn't getting my hopes up,'' she added.
At 17 she'll be among the youngest players in the NSW team.
"I've never been to Perth, so I'm looking forward to batting in different conditions,'' she said.
"This will be the biggest cricket experience I've had so far. I am really excited and looking forward to it.''
An Australian under 19 side for the World Cup to be played in South Africa will be named at the conclusion of the championship. Given her age, Samira isn't expecting a call-up, although she reasons that if she gets among the runs she may be a chance.
However, she still has a couple more seasons in the under 19s, so there will be further opportunities.
Both NSW sides are expected to be among the front runners for championship honours.
Samira understands there'll be representatives from the various WBBL franchises watching the games, with under 19s a pathway to the competition.
She plays for Taree West in the Manning competition most Saturdays, before heading to Sydney and turning out for Gordon in the Sydney women's first grade competition on Sunday.
While she's yet to make a big score for Gordon, Samira said the side is enjoying a successful season.
"We were wooden spooners last season but we've improved heaps,'' she said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
