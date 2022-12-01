Manning River Times
Lansdowne Valley news

By Marg Haddon
December 2 2022 - 10:00am
Santa on board

The Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade will depart its fire station at 5pm on Christmas Eve. They will have 'Santa' and friends and the fire crew on board. You will know when to get ready to see them because the fire station sirens will start.

