The Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade will depart its fire station at 5pm on Christmas Eve. They will have 'Santa' and friends and the fire crew on board. You will know when to get ready to see them because the fire station sirens will start.
However they will only be stopping at the Coopernook Park at 5.30pm to see the children, have some photos taken and hand out lollies to the children.
Lansdowne Fishing Club's Christmas party will be held on December 10 at the Harrington Lagoon. Names need to be in by December 2.
If anyone is interested in joining the fishing club, memberships is only $5 for adults and $2 for children. You will have to join the main club first to become members of the fishing club.
The fishing club's big fundraiser has been drawn. Winners were Tim Buxton, Trevor Henry and Ivan Minett. Next weekend is a normal raffle weekend with two hams, 15 meat trays, a $40 supporters' tray and two fruit and vegetables trays.
Entry forms are now available for the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition for May 2023.
Contact Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or Louise Green on 0439 594 754 for further information and entry forms. The committee has increased the prize money a little this year and is very much looking forward to another show on May 20 and 21. Thank you to all their wonderful sponsors who make this event possible.
An early notice that the Upper Lansdowne hall committee will have its first concert for the new year on Friday evening, January 6.
The Jellyman's Daughter are a unique band from Edinburgh. They have performed as a duo or trio but are touring Australia as a five-piece band. They have toured the UK, Europe, USA and Australia, performing at prestigious festivals from Celtic Connections to Port Fairy Folk Festival, National Folk Festival and Blue Mountains Music Festival and showcasing at SXSW 2021.
For bookings, please phone Rita on 5591 6017.
