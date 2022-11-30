MidCoast Libraries has several special events planned this Christmas summer season.
Coming up are free Christmas decoration workshops and Storytime parties featuring a visit by Santa.
MidCoast Libraries community services manager, Alex Mills said the whole family can learn how to make Christmas trees and decorations, cards and gift bags from recycled materials
All materials are supplied and the one-hour workshop is suitable for young and old alike, including children aged five and over. Booking is essential.
Participating libraries include Taree this Saturday, December 3 at 10:30am, Forster next Monday, December 5 at 3.30pm, Tea Gardens on Saturday, December 10 at 9:30am and Hallidays Point on Wednesday, December 21 at 10:30am.
Storytime at the library will be extra special for Christmas. "It will be more like a party, with music, dance, refreshments and a visit from Santa," Alex said.
Storytime is for preschool children. There is no need to book, but please confirm times with the library before attending.
Christmas Storytimes are scheduled for Tea Gardens on Monday, December 5 at 9:30am; Harrington on Thursday, December 8 at 1:30pm, Hallidays Point on Friday, December 9 at 10.30am, Forster on Wednesday, December 14 at 10:30am; Taree on Thursday, December 15 at 10:30am; and Stroud, Friday, December 16 at 10:30am.
Come along and learn how to make beautiful Christmas decorations from recycled materials.- MidCoast Libraries community services manager, Alex Mills
In Gloucester, bring the whole family along for a free screening of Polar Express on Thursday, December 22 at 10am. Go on a magical adventure to the North Pole, as you learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
Visit the events page at www.midcoastlibraries.com.au for more information and to book where necessary, or contact your local library.
All libraries are closed on public holidays.
Members of the community can enjoy e-resources, renew and reserve via the libraries' website or app, and use free wi-fi at most sites.
After-hours returns are available at all libraries except Old Bar and Wingham.
Forster, Gloucester, Taree, Hallidays Point, Harrington and Tea Gardens libraries will close from 1pm on Friday, December 23, open at normal hours from December 28-30 December, which are not public holidays.
They will reopen at normal hours from Tuesday, January 3.
Stroud, Bulahdelah and Old Bar libraries will be closed from Friday, December 23 and re-open from Tuesday January 3.
Nabiac library will be closed from Saturday, December 24 to Tuesday, January 3 opening briefly on Thursday, December 29 from 10am to 12pm.
Wingham library will reopen following completion of renovations in 2023.
