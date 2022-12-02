Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Taree Film Society presents critically acclaimed "A Hero"

December 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rahim, played by Amir Jadidi, is unexpectedly granted a two-day release from prison, a golden opportunity to pay off his debt and secure his freedom. Picture supplied

Taree Film Society will screen the critically awarded "A Hero" (PG) at 6.30pm this Monday, December 5 at Fay's Twin Cinema.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.