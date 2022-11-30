Manning River Times
Home/News

Money raised will help support Aussie Ark

November 30 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tails of Barrington Coast will be launched on December 3 by photographer, Jo Lyons in Wootton.

Tails of Barrington Coast, a fundraising project by Wootton-based specialist dog and animal photographer, Jo Lyons, will be launched this Saturday, December 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.