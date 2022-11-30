Tails of Barrington Coast, a fundraising project by Wootton-based specialist dog and animal photographer, Jo Lyons, will be launched this Saturday, December 3.
The coffee table book, which celebrates stories of dogs from across the Mid Coast region, will provide support for charity partner Aussie Ark and raise funds and awareness of endangered wildlife.
Books will be available to purchase at the party launch, from 3pm at Hardwood Espresso, Wootton, while Jo will be available to sign copies of her latest publication.
The collector's edition is Jo's second self-published book and showcases 55 local dogs from Barrington Coast enjoying their favourite dog-friendly location or private farm along with their stories.
Jo's first self-published book in 2019 was titled Teeny Tiny Dogs and Their Stories and supported Sydney dog rescue Paws for Though rescue.
Tails of Barrington Coast project has raised more than $2600, Jo said.
Fifty per cent of the participation fee for each dog, and 100 per cent of the participation fee for each additional dog in the family donated to Aussie Ark in conjunction with raising awareness for endangered native Australian wildlife with a specific focus on our apex predators, she said.
Jo recently experienced first-hand the great work of Aussie Ark when she attended a special sponsors' day which included a tour of the facility, an ATV ride through the Barrington Wilderness Sanctuary, a barbecue lunch with the staff and other supporters, and she got to cuddle baby Tasmanian Devils and a baby Rufus Bettong.
