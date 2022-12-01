Manning River Times

Troy Lewis again tops in State Sabre sailing championship

By Mick McDonald
December 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State champion sailor Troy Lewis is this week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner

TAREE sailor Troy Lewis made it back-to-back wins in the NSW Sabre championships held at Teralba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.