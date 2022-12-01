TAREE sailor Troy Lewis made it back-to-back wins in the NSW Sabre championships held at Teralba.
However, it was a close run thing.
"It was pretty tough, there was only one point in the end,'' Lewis, 45 said.
The championship was decided on the last race. In all five heats were conducted.
"I had to really do my maths to make sure I covered the nearest rival. I managed to finish third in the last and that was good enough.''
Lewis said consistency was the key.
"I had a second, second, second, first and third. We had five heats and five different winners of the heats,'' he said.
Lewis is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week. He was the Times' sportstar of the year for 2021 after winning at State level for the first time.
He described the conditions as 'trying.'
"We had all sorts of winds from all different directions over the two days,'' Lewis explained.
He said he was 'hopeful' going into the championship that he could retain his title.
"I wasn't overly confident because you never know what can happen with the weather gods,'' he said.
Lewis had been on the water regularly leading into his title defence.
"I do our club racing and the odd day when it allowed for my to go out during the week as well,'' he said.
Lewis admits he was fairly nervous going into the last race knowing the title was in the balance.
"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous - I probably over analysed a lot of stuff,'' he said with a laugh.
His main rival finished second, the race won by another Manning sailor, Richard Dodds, who was third overall.
"I covered him the whole way,'' Lewis said.
Work commitments and COVID concerns forced Lewis to miss last year's Australian titles.
"They were in Canberra and the business I was working at the time wouldn't have allowed me to have time off during Christmas,'' he said.
Unfortunately he won't have the chance to test himself against the nation's best this year either.
"The nationals are in Tasmania so that would be an expensive venture,'' he said.
However, it will be different in 2023.
"Next year's in Melbourne, so that's pretty good,'' he said.
He'll also get the opportunity to go for a State three-peat on the Manning.
"That's 90 per cent pencilled in that the State will be in Taree on the last weekend in November,'' Lewis said.
Lewis is also the defending Taree Aquatic Club champion. He hasn't missed a race this year, so he expects he's somewhere in the mix to retain that title as well.
He's been sailing since he was a boy and is enjoying the sport as much as ever.
"It's great for mental health,'' he said.
"I hope to be sailing for another 30 years if my body lets me.''
