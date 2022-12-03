With the release of her debut album 'Portraits', Lorren Deborah resurrects the troubadour spirit of the folk musician/poet laid bare, with a special performance marking the launch to be held at the Hooting Owl Coffee House in Taree on Saturday, December 10.
The Old Bar musician first began playing guitar as a teen but it wasn't until the past three years that she applied any serious dedication to what had only ever been a hobby.
This has escalated over the past 12 months when Lorren decided to take things to the next level.
"I really sort of backed myself over the past year and started busking around last October," Lorren said.
"It's been just over a calendar year for me trying to become a performer rather than just a music enthusiast."
And going by her recorded material, it seems she has done so quite successfully.
The six song collection titled 'Portraits' captures the freedom and simplicity of a singer/songwriter with a sparse musical accompaniment that allows the songs room to breathe and find their own place in the atmosphere.
Recorded at Taree's Studio 27 with production by John Race, 'Portraits' features musicians Terry Grant on guitar, Tanya Brown on piano and John Race on bass. They add colour while never overcrowding the compositions.
The opening track, 'Millisecond' features wide open strummed acoustic guitar chords with a light sprinkling of piano and banjo sitting below Deborah's whimsical vocal.
I would say that I really do use Joni Mitchell as a kind of icon of songwriting and melody forming- Lorren Deborah
The effect is evocative of a summer sunset fade-out and provides a benchmark for the rest of the album, a collection that engages the listener to take the effortless lyrical journey the songs provide.
"I've been really grateful for the connections I've made and friendships I've made with other musicians who have really helped me and guided me in the sort of dedication that's needed," Lorren said.
Describing her musical style as 'new folk' Lorren cites the artist, Joni Mitchell as a major influence, along with the folk revival of the late '60s and early '70s with its layered poetry used in the songwriting of the era.
"I would say that I really do use Joni Mitchell as a kind of icon of songwriting and melody forming," Lorren said.
"So when I'm working on songs I'm reflecting on the complexity of melody and the kind of songwriting where there's a directness and a readability, but also layered.
"I connect to songwriting where the story is not difficult to understand, but there is a complexity in the writing."
While her influences date back half a century, some may find parallels in the indie-folk genre of the 1990s, through the work of artists such as Ani DiFranco, Jewel and perhaps even Mazzy Star vocalist, Hope Sandoval. It could be argued there is a hint of Norah Jones in some of the vocal delivery.
However you interpret it, 'Portraits' is a remarkably strong debut.
You can catch Lorren Deborah for the album's official launch at the Hooting Owl Coffee House, 232 Victoria street, Taree on Saturday, December 10, from 6pm to 9pm.
