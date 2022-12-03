Manning River Times
Lorren Deborah to launch debut CD 'Portraits'

December 3 2022 - 12:00pm
Lorren Deborah to launch debut CD 'Portraits' on Saturday December 10 at the Hooting Owl Coffee House. Picture supplied.

With the release of her debut album 'Portraits', Lorren Deborah resurrects the troubadour spirit of the folk musician/poet laid bare, with a special performance marking the launch to be held at the Hooting Owl Coffee House in Taree on Saturday, December 10.

Local News

