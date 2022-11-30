We beat COVID! After three years the motor show and markets returned to Cundletown.
We had around 140 cars, trucks and motorcycles attending the motor show.
Some beautiful vehicles including a Red Ferrari, Magnificent Mustangs, Chevy Corvettes and Rods. Too many to mention. Suffice to say they were all magnificent.
A big thank to all participants. You did yourself proud. I hope you really enjoyed the day. While I'm on the thank you trail a big thank to my good mate Ray Sonter, who from around 7am manned the entry and guided participants.
Two celebrities on hand to talk to everybody were 1966 Gallagher 500 winner Bob Holden and Australia's number one motoring author and race team owner Joel Wakely. What a history those two gentlemen have.
Another huge thank you goes to Senior Constable Denis Reid who brought along his Highway Patrol Chrysler 300C. Denis was diplomatic and patient with an avalanche of questions he received. He also let a few budding police officiers sit in the police car. Thank you Denis, you should be in the diplomatic corps.
The markets also proved a great success. Thank you to all stall holders for their participation. A big thank you to my daughter Megan for putting the markets all together
Thank you again everybody who made this activity such a great success. Around $700 was raised towards the work of the Manning Uniting Church Welfare Arm, very handy at Christmas time.
One negative thing we noted was the heat, so look for the markets and car show possibly in July 2023.
