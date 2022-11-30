Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:49am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maintenance on power poles in Tinonee. Picture Pam Muxlow

Saturday power outage

I trust everyone in and around Tinonee got through the power outage on Saturday, November 26 without too much hassle. They were spot on when they said it would go out at 9am and come back on at 4pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.