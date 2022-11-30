I trust everyone in and around Tinonee got through the power outage on Saturday, November 26 without too much hassle. They were spot on when they said it would go out at 9am and come back on at 4pm.
We had quite a few vehicles in our part of the street as they replaced an aging pole just across the road and another one in the street behind and I also noticed them working on a pole in Cotton Street just across from the Tinonee Public School playground.
It was fortunate the day was great weather wise and they didn't have to extend the time we were without power.
Tinonee Memorial Hall committee members were very busy on Wednesday, November 30, when they catered for the Wingham Spinners and Weavers Christmas lunch at which almost 40 members were present. The tables looked very festive with lots of Christmas decorations and there was even a brightly lit Christmas tree on the stage.
I am sure everyone enjoyed the meal and the festive atmosphere.
The committee has a second catering task on December 17 when they cater for Taree Quota Club and their Christmas meal.
The Hall Committee very much appreciate the opportunity to carry out the catering for these local groups.
It's just 17 days until the Big Man in the red suit comes calling.
It has been announced that Tinonee jetty, which was extensively damaged in the 2021 floods, is included in funding that MidCoast Council has received to carry out repairs. We hope it will be sooner rather than later for the benefit of locals and those who enjoy a spot of fishing.
Tinonee Historical Society held its final monthly meeting for 2022 on Tuesday, November 22. Members expressed their condolences to Mrs Marcia Ellis and family on the passing of her sister Elaine and also wished member Helen Bennett a speedy return to good health.
The final day of business for 2022 will be Wednesday, December 21 when the Society will take its Christmas/New Year break re-opening again on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Many thanks go out to everyone who supported the recent garage sale and raffle held in conjunction with it.
What a fantastic day the Slime Spectacular was with lots of fun and an excellent fundraiser with an outstanding $5000 being collected. This will help in the process of installing football goals/MRL posts. The old soccer posts were removed by JBL Earthworx in preparation for the placement of the new ones.
The last couple of weeks are going to be busy with the School Presentation Day at the MEC on Thursday, December 8 when the fundraising committee will draw their Christmas hamper raffle.
Principal Karen Austin had put out a notice of caution to parents about a new game called "Huggy Wuggy" which is not what it seems and is designed for those over 13 yrs and not those younger. It has been banned at the school and this online character is not for kids.
I noticed someone has been busy with a can of white spray paint marking some of the more dangerous potholes on Wingham Road and also in Claxton Street in Tinonee village which is meant as a warning to take care. It is hoped that MidCoast Council will soon be able to remedy the problem with a patchup.
All the best to Louise McLean who has opened a new gift shop at 1 Mill Street, Tinonee which she had called Rusted and Tangled Gifts. It is open Thursday to Saturday and will be selling a range of gifts including candles, dried flower arrangements and chocolates, as well as other gifts.
