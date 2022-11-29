Cundletown Tennis Club will upgrade four courts with $160,000 funding it received through the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program.
The funding will allow the club to replace the current courts with level and new synthetic grass courts.
"Cundletown Tennis Club is a growing part of our local community and investing in these facilities will enable local people to exercise, socialise and enjoy sport on their doorstep," Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead said.
Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said funding under the Infrastructure Grants program is made possible by the Clubgrants Category 3, which re-invests profits from registered clubs' gaming machines into community projects.
"Since 2015, the NSW Government's Infrastructure Grants program has provided $91 million, supporting more than 600 not-for-profit projects in sports, recreation, community infrastructure, arts and culture and disaster readiness."
For more information, please visit: Office of Responsible Gambling grants and funding | NSW Government
