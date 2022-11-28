Manning River Times
News

Police News

November 29 2022 - 9:00am
Ryan Duck celebrates his first win in the dropknee bodyboarding competition in 2021 at Lighthouse Beach, Port Macquarie. Picture by Paul Van Den Boom.

Hunter bodyboarding champion, Ryan Duck has undergone surgery after he was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Pacific Palms early yesterday morning, Monday, November 28.

