Hunter bodyboarding champion, Ryan Duck has undergone surgery after he was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Pacific Palms early yesterday morning, Monday, November 28.
Just after midnight last night, Sunday, November 27 emergency services were called to a holiday park on The Lakes Way, Pacific Palms, following reports a man had been stabbed.
Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District attended the scene, and assisted NSW Ambulance paramedics, treating a 35-year-old man for multiple stab wounds to his arms and abdomen.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition and has since undergone surgery.
Police established a crime scene which was forensically examined and began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Earlier this morning police arrested a 35-year-old man at a war memorial on The Lakes Way, about five kilometres from Tuncurry.
He was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station and charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was refused bail and is due to appear before Taree Local Court on Tuesday, November 29.
