AFTER two postponements due to the wet weather, the final championship event for the year, the mixed foursomes was held Harrington Waters this month.
Gross winners were newly appointed patron, Joan Fleming and captain Peter Budden with a very nice 92 off the stick. The remarkable fact is the combined age of these two senior players is 160.
This could be a record and Peter has contacted the Guinness Book of Records to see if there this is the case.
Joan being the elder of the two, I know it's hard to believe, is our oldest woman golfer, almost a nonagenarian and is having a remarkable run. Joan backed up the next day for the women's Top Gun playoff and won it. Then Joan played in the winning team two day's later for the Pink and Blue charity day.
Joan then went on to win the weekly 18 hole stableford in division one. She was one of the inaugural committee members and is still a valued contributor of our annual Australian Over 80s Championships. The seventh event will be held from March 28 to 30.
Registrations for this event is now open and online nominations can be found at our website or by calling the golf shop 6556 0404.
