Manning River Times

Super veterans team to win mixed foursomes at Harrington Waters

By Kim Woodhouse
November 29 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mixed foursome winners Joan Fleming and Peter Budden.

AFTER two postponements due to the wet weather, the final championship event for the year, the mixed foursomes was held Harrington Waters this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.