TAREE trainer Wayne Wilkes said leading up to Monday's Taree race meeting that he thought backing up Curracabundi eight days after she ran on Taree Gold Cup day was a short-cut to a win and he was right.
In fact, Wilkes got wins with three horses he backed up from that meeting - Razzama and Outreach To Henry were the others - to register his first training treble in what he thought was "about a decade".
"The last one would have to be nearly 10 years ago," he said. "It was back when I was training for the Tinklers. I can't remember the exact date, but it was here at Taree.
"The horses we've got are coming along well at the moment and getting good results, so I'm looking forward to the summer. They were different ownership groups in the three winners as well, which is good. It keeps everyone happy and optimistic about the future."
Curracabundi, after a promising second in a Maiden on cup day, started favourite at $3.50 in the opening race - the Taree Greyhounds Racing Wed 30th Nov Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1600m - and sat outside leader Gracious Gracie in the run.
It was clear when Curracabundi's jockey Andrew Gibbons applied pressure approaching the home turn that the four-year-old had Gracious Gracie covered and that all of the horses behind them were under the pump.
Curracabundi went on to win by three lengths from Gracious Gracie, with El Caballo a further half-length behind in third.
Wilkes hadn't originally targeted the race with Curracabundi, but said the mare had looked and worked so well after her cup-day run that it made sense to go again after eight days because when mares are performing well they tend to hold that form.
Razzama, ridden by Patrick Scorse, bolted in as well to win the Harrington Cup Day Tuesday 3rd January 2023 CG&E Maiden Handicap over 1300m.
It was harder work for Outreach To Henry in the last race on the seven-race card - the Kennards Hire Taree Country Boosted Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1000m - but the four-year-old gelding showed great fight to hold off a wall of late challengers.
Andrew Gibbons was on-board Outreach To Henry, completing a riding double.
"Razzama and Outreach To Henry were both a bit unlucky on cup day and had come through those runs well," Wilkes said. "I thought they were well suited in their races on Monday. Outreach over-races at times and he did that a bit again on Monday, but he was still too good for them."
IT wasn't clear how well Trogan Prince would handle a firm track until he raced at Taree on Monday - but it sure is now.
Trained locally by Matt Robinson and ridden by 2kg-claiming apprentice Shayleigh Ingelse, Trogan Prince came from last on the home turn and flew down the outside to win the Become A Member At Taree Today CG&E Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1250m at the big odds of $41.
Five of Trogan Prince's previous six career starts had been on soft or heavy tracks and in its only run on a good track it had bucked and lost the rider at Tuncurry. Its sole win had come on a Heavy 10 at Port Macquarie.
But the four-year-old gelding ate up the Good 4 surface at Taree to show he can win under any track conditions.
"I didn't think the track would worry him too much, I just thought it might've been a little bit short for him," Robinson said after the win.
"He won over 1512 metres first-up last time, so he was coming back a bit first-up this time. But he finished off beautifully. The owners had something on him each-way, which was good.
"We just wanted to get through this race first and then map out a program for him. He's got a few more runs in him this campaign."
