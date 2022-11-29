Manning River Times

Wayne's three winners at Taree races

By Greg Prichard
November 29 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAREE trainer Wayne Wilkes said leading up to Monday's Taree race meeting that he thought backing up Curracabundi eight days after she ran on Taree Gold Cup day was a short-cut to a win and he was right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.