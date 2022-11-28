WHILE a final figure won't be determined until the end of the week, Wingham Rugby League Club expects to raise around $44,000 from a benefit day for Kaley Barnett held at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
Kaley, who plays with the club's women's rugby league side, is being treated for leukaemia.
The fund raiser started on Friday night at the Wingham Services Club when the football club donated the proceeds from the weekly raffle. Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said this realised more than $3000.
Activities continued the following afternoon at the sporting complex, where an auction and further raffles were held, while there was also entertainment. Mr Martin estimated the crowd was around 400 at its peak.
An autographed and framed Tiger Woods pennant from one of his Masters win attracted some frenzied bidding in the auction. This finally sold for $5000.
An autographed Jillaroos jumper provided by Holli Wheeler went for $3000 while numerous holiday packages all realised more than $2000.
This included a game day experience for four people donated by the New Zealand Warriors for next season's NRL clash against the Newcastle Knights in Newcastle. Kaley's brother, Mitch Barnett, has signed to play with the Warriors next year.
Mr Martin said there was a great response by the Wingham community and business houses and he added the day was expertly coordinated by Wingham Tigers life member Tanya Atkins.
