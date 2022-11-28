Manning River Times
Benefit day for Kaley Barnett at the Wingham Sporting Complex | Photos and Video

By Mick McDonald
November 29 2022 - 10:00am
WHILE a final figure won't be determined until the end of the week, Wingham Rugby League Club expects to raise around $44,000 from a benefit day for Kaley Barnett held at the Wingham Sporting Complex.

