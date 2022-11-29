Able Seaman Lachlan Oliver graduates top of his class

As Taree's Lachlan Oliver can attest, there is no time off to relax and celebrate after graduating from military school.
On Friday, November 25 the 19-year-old graduated from the Defence Force School of Policing as a Naval Police Coxswain (military police for the Royal Australian Navy). The next day he was en route to his first posting at HMAS Cairns in Queensland.
Both sides of Lachlan's family were at Holsworthy Barracks near Sydney to celebrate his graduation, and both sides took particular pride in the moment, as policing runs through the family's blood. Lachlan's mum Jillian was medically retired from NSW Police, and his dad Jamie is stationed at Manning Great Lakes Police District.
The family, and Lachlan himself, had an extra, unexpected reason to be proud. At the graduation ceremony Lachlan was presented with a perpetual trophy for the Learner of Merit award, for coming top of the class.
Jillian admitted to "getting a bit teary" with the presentation of the award.
"It was a surprise. He didn't even know. So it was fantastic. It actually made my sister have a little tear as well," she said.
"I'm super proud of him. He's just such a good boy. His leadership skills are phenomenal and he's ambitious. And he pushed himself through everything. I'm just proud of him, as is his father."
Lachlan has displayed his leadership qualities throughout school. He was a school leader at primary school, and again a school leader at St Clare's High School.
As a member of the Air Force Cadets in Taree, it was always a fair bet that Lachlan was going to end up in the military after leaving school.
"He'd always wanted to join the Army. And then the Navy came up for him and he looked into a few different positions, and the policing side came up and he thought, well, Mum and Dad have done it," Jillian explained.
With Jillian a founding member of the Art and Soul art therapy group for returned service men and women and emergency services personnel with PTSD, the members of the group have taken a special interest in Lachlan and his interest in the defence forces.
When Lachlan was leaving to be inducted and start his training at HMAS Cerberus in Victoria, a member of the Art and Soul group gave Lachlan a special going away present.
"One of the old sailors up here had given me his bosun's whistle which was the one that he used through his career in the Navy, and he asked me to pass it on to him.
"He's just like family to them, basically." Jillian said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
