Updated November 29 2022 - 2:36pm, first published 4:30am
The launch is an opportunity to see some beautiful art and meet the artists, according to MidCoast Council's, Deb Tuckerman. Picture supplied.

As part of International Day of People with Disability, Friday December 2 sees the launch of the 'Imagine' community art project held at Manning Regional Art Gallery.

