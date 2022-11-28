ALL-ROUNDER Michael Rees starred with the bat and ball as Wingham crushed Taree West by 10 wickets in the Manning T1 cricket clash played at Cedar Party Reserve.
Taree West won the toss and elected to bat. However, the innings was over 29.3 overs later, with the West dismissed for 74.
Rees finished with 4/22 from his eight overs. His brother, Dave, made it a family affair when he claimed 2/18 off four while Steve Allwood finished with 2/8 from eight frugal overs.
Anish vinju Arulmony top scored for Taree West, making 26 before he was trapped in front by Michael Rees. Kell Mcinnes (12) and Jamil Ahmad (11 not out) were the only other batters to make double figures.
Michael Rees was then in a hurry in the run chase. Opening with Ryan Morris, Rees clubbed an unbeaten 55 from just 21 balls. He smashed eight boundaries and two sixes and had a strike rate of 261.90. Morris was not out 18 from 17 deliveries.
Wingham's successful run chase was all over in 6.2 overs.
GREAT Lakes Dolphins retained the T1 competition lead with a comfortable win over Gloucester Bushmen at Tuncurry.
The Dolphins won the toss and batted. Openers Dean Bensch and Liam Simpson defied the bowling to put on 84 before Bensch fell for a patient 32.
Simpson went onto top score with 74, hitting three boundaries.
Sam Hull then showed some aggression when posting an unbeaten 47 from 40 balls, including four boundaries and Great Lakes batted out the 40 overs, making 3/187.
Sam Whitbread, playing against his former team-mates when wicketless, finishing with 0/20 from eight.
Mitchell Pinch, with 2/39 from eight was the most successful of the Bushmen bowlers.
Gloucester managed 128 in reply. The Bushmen slumped to be 5/58 at one point, however, Ryan Yates and Whitbread put on 42 before Whitbread fell for 8.
Yates provided the bulk of the runs for the Bushmen. He was the second last batter dismissed, making a defiant 69 from 71 balls. He his 10 fours.
Blake Clarke, with 4/27, was the most successful bowler.
TAREE United proved too strong for Old Bar in the T1 clash played on a lightning fast Cundletown Park, winning by nine wickets.
Old Bar batted first and were rolled for 86.
Opening bowlers Jackson Witts and rookie Jacob Smith did the early damage for United, Witts finishing with four wickets and Smith two. Smith is in his debut T1 season.
Skipper Tom Kelly top scored for Old Bar with 20.
United lost opener Matt Collier in the opening over of the run chase. However, Murray McCartney and (46) and Josh Hardy (20) secured the victory in just over seven overs.
After eight rounds Great Lakes leads the competition on 39 points, three clear of Wingham and Taree United.
Gloucester is fourth on 18.
Saturday is the final round before the Christmas/New Year break. Taree West plays Old Bar, United host Gloucester while Wingham and Great Lakes meet in the match of the day at Cedar Party Reserve.
