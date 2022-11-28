WINGHAM has signed Group Three team of the year winger Ronald Uhila for the 2023 rugby league season.
Uhila is the second player the Tigers have signed from Forster-Tuncurry for next year. He follows second rower Nathan Campbell, who was the Hawks' captain-coach this year.
Both had their first training session with the Tigers last Saturday.
Former Newcastle Knights utility back Nathan Ross has also linked with the Tigers for next year. Ross is expected to play fullback.
Mitch Collins is again Wingham's captain-coach after steering the side to the preliminary final in 2022.
On the debit side, top prop Aaron Groom is unlikely to play any part of next year's campaign. He has to undergo knee reconstruction surgery.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
