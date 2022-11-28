Manning River Times

Two ex-Hawks sign with Wingham Tigers

By Mick McDonald
November 29 2022 - 9:00am
Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins with new signing, second rower Nathan Campbell. Photo Wingham Tigers.

WINGHAM has signed Group Three team of the year winger Ronald Uhila for the 2023 rugby league season.

