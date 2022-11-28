Manning River Times
Taree United too strong for Old Bar in T1 cricket clash

November 28 2022 - 1:00pm
TAREE United proved too strong for Old Bar in the Manning T1 cricket clash played on a lightning fast Cundletown Park, winning by nine wickets.

