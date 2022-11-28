TAREE United proved too strong for Old Bar in the Manning T1 cricket clash played on a lightning fast Cundletown Park, winning by nine wickets.
Old Bar batted first and were rolled for 86 after winning the toss and electing to bat
Opening bowlers Jackson Witts and rookie Jacob Smith did the early damage for United, Witts finishing with four wickets and Smith two. Smith is in his debut T1 season.
Skipper Tom Kelly top scored for Old Bar with 20.
United lost opener Matt Collier in the opening over of the run chase. However, Murray McCartney and (46) and Josh Hardy (20) secured the victory in just over seven overs.
After eight rounds Great Lakes leads the competition on 39 points, three clear of Wingham and Taree United.
Gloucester is fourth on 18.
Saturday is the final round before the Christmas/New Year break. Taree West plays Old Bar, United host Gloucester while Wingham and Great Lakes meet in the match of the day at Cedar Party Reserve.
