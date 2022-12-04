Barrington Coast author and former Gloucester Advocate journalist, Anne Keen has released her first novel, complete with a fictional storyline set in Gloucester.
'Karamea House' is the title of the book and to celebrate its release, publishers Belbora Mountain Press are hosting an official launch at the Gloucester Citizens Centre on Friday, December 9 from 5-7pm.
Despite its storyline based in Gloucester, Anne is quick to point out that the characters and plot are entirely fictional.
"The story is reflective of what it can be like growing up in a small town," Anne said.
"While it is set in Gloucester, it's not about Gloucester in particular, it's more of a social commentary on what it can be like growing up in a vacuum."
'Karamea House' is a modern coming-of-age story that exposes the challenging moments people can face at any stage in life on their journey to becoming their 'true' self.
"The best way to describe it is it's a journey story," Anne said.
"It could be called a coming of age story, but it's more of a journey through life during a period of time of self-discovery and trying to find out who you really are."
In the book, the main protagonist, Sara Johnson, has been raised in an extremely restrictive home. The story begins after her parents are killed in a car accident and she is sent to live in the foster home, Karamea House.
Torn between the strict religious group she grew up in and her new eclectic foster home, Sara embarks on a divided journey of self-discovery in a new world of sexuality, banishment, love, lies and violence.
The novel is the latest in a series of accomplishments for the multi-talented journalist and documentary filmmaker. And though fiction writing sees her treading a different creative path, Anne acknowledges the parallels traversing all three mediums.
"I think it's all about storytelling," Anne said.
"Working in the nonfiction space, you're telling someone else's story and there's an artform to doing that in a way that captures who that person is.
"Some of that can translate into creative writing, where obviously the people's voices are all different - the way people speak, the way people behave. It's all based on human behaviour.
"But definitely, from a journalism point of view, there's a lot of research that needs to go into writing a creative fiction book."
For those wishing to pick up a copy and meet the author in person, the official book launch of 'Karamea House' will be held at the Gloucester Citizens Centre on Friday, December 9 from 5-7pm, or at the Gloucester Twilight Markets at Billabong Park on December 16 from 5-9pm.
'Karamea House' is available via www.annekeen.com.au or through Amazon.
