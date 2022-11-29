Manning River Times
Home/News

News from Old Bar Lions, Barwalla and the community

By Ian Dimmock
November 30 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gayle Bowman, Carolyn and Ian Hoy from Old Bar Lions. The Lions club regularly runs a barbecue at the Old Bar Markets. Picture Scott Calvin

Going against the trend of many other local organisations, Old Bar Lions Club has inducted five new members in the past four months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.