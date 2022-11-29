Going against the trend of many other local organisations, Old Bar Lions Club has inducted five new members in the past four months.
The next induction of three new members will be in January 2023.
The worldwide Lions Youth Exchange Program is recommencing in 2023 and Old Bar Lions Club will be sponsoring a local young person to participate in this program.
Interested participants should contact the Old Bar Lions Club. It's as simple as speaking to one of the Old Bar Lions on a Saturday morning outside the Old Bar Post Office or attending their meeting at Club Old Bar at 7pm, on the second Tuesday of the month.
Have a look around Old Bar shops and see for yourself the range of items suitable for Christmas gifts. Give first consideration to supporting the businesses that support our community instead of shopping on-line or going to other towns.
Sand Dune and Co, Old Bar Cellars' Old Bar Newsagency and the Old Bar Post Office are all good places to look. Most businesses also will offer gift vouchers, which again, keeps business in our town.
As reported in this column on October 28, Barwalla RSL Day Club will fold at the end of this year.
Last week, many took the opportunity to enjoy a final bus trip when the Care'n'Go bus took them to the Bago Tavern, Wauchope for morning tea and lunch.
For the following two weeks, it is back to normal activities at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall before their last hurrah, Christmas lunch at Club Old Bar on December 12.
