GROUP Three Rugby League chairman Wayne Bridge remains in the position for one more week after the annual meeting had to be postponed from last Sunday.
The meeting will now be held next Sunday (December 4) at the Wingham Services Club.
Mr Bridge explained that group chief executive officer Mal Drury was hospitalised on Saturday afternoon, causing the AGM to be put back a week. Mr Drury is expected to be fully recovered by next Sunday.
Mr Bridge had previously indicated he would be stepping down at the annual meeting after serving 15 years as president/chairman.
Warren Blissett from Forster-Tuncurry is expected to take his place. Mr Blissett is a current board member and is also president of the Group Three Junior Rugby League.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.