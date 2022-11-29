The Green Cathedral Choir will entertain at the Club Taree Golden Oldies gathering at Club Taree on Monday, December 5.
Doors open at 10am, with members to be seated by 10.45am. This is the group's last luncheon for 2022, and the committee extends its best wishes for the Christmas season and a safe New Year to all members.
The first luncheon for 2023 is on Monday, February 7.
Contact numbers: president Judy Woods - 6550 0064; vice president Denise Karlson - 6551 0238; secretary Vicky Atkins - 0499 515 052; treasurer: Virginia De Wright - 0448 569 127; publicity Belinda Reeves - 0413 967 065.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.