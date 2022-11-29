Manning River Times
Club Taree Golden Oldies

November 29 2022 - 5:00pm
Picture Shutterstock

The Green Cathedral Choir will entertain at the Club Taree Golden Oldies gathering at Club Taree on Monday, December 5.

