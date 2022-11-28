One Life Church is again hosting the carols evening at Old Bar surf club on Sunday, December 18.
Convenor Caesar Tabacco is expecting a big crowd as the event gains more and more in popularity. This year is has attracted a major sponsor, L J Hooker Old Bar.
The event has been bolstered further by the decision of the Old Bar markets organisers to hold an evening market, from 3pm to 8pm.
The carols program gets underway at 5pm and will include children's activities and community singing, plus food vans will cater for the crowd. Around 6pm the Old Bar Rural Fire Brigade will visit to hand out lollies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.