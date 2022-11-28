MidCoast Council had temporarily halted restoration work at the Bight Cemetery, Wingham following the identification of a protected flora species in the area.
Diuris flavescens, commonly called the pale yellow doubletail or Wingham doubletail, is a species of orchid endemic to a small area in the Mid Coast local government area.
It has two linear leaves at its base and up to five pale yellow flowers with dark brown markings.
Fewer than 200 plants survive in grassy forest near Wingham.
RELATED:
Council has a Biodiversity Conservation Licence to work at the cemetery, however condition three of the licence says "Mowing and maintenance works such as weed removal, spraying and headstone replacement must not be carried out during the months of September, October or November each year, outside Diuris flavescens flowering and seed set period," so as not to impact on the species' ability to reproduce, council's liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
We are coming to a stage of finality of what was a difficult task to implement.- Deputy mayor Alan Tickle
He said a reluctance by stonemasons to work on the site has also contributed to a slow down in the restoration project.
The issue of the Bight Cemetery has been a complex one for council to deal with, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"We are coming to a stage of finality of what was a difficult task to implement."
But, the community need to be aware that once work recommences there may be a section of the cemetery cordoned off from the public or potentially the whole of the cemetery to allow the whole of that work to meet its finality, he said
Mr De Szell said council anticipated the cemetery would be closed to the public during a period in February or March to enable the heritage stonemason contractor to complete remaining restoration work.
Currently 47 of the 68 damaged monuments have been repaired, stonemasons have been engaged to repair a further 10, and 11 are awaiting scope of works and quotes from stonemasons, he said.
"The community will be provided with further details once we confirm dates and times with the heritage stonemason."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.