Competition format to be decided at Group 3's annual meeting

By Mick McDonald
Updated November 25 2022 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Group 3 chief executive Mal Drury

THE starting date for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season will be determined at Sunday's annual meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club, along with the number of sides to contest the finals series.

