Council approves university campus development

A development application (DA) to change the use of the one-time MidCoast Council (Greater Taree) administration office in Taree from public administration to community facility has been given the green light.
The approval will enable tenants, Taree Universities Campus (TUC) to convert the building into a site suitable to offer space for students to study in a local, centralised area.
Internal alterations and additions will be undertaken to make the building fit for purpose.
"This is a good outcome for the community and (I'm) glad to have the facility leased to a long term tenant," Councillor Peter Howard said.
Councillors approved the DA at the monthly meeting held on Wednesday, November 23.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
