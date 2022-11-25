Manning River Times
Former council chambers to be converted for Taree Universities Campus use

Jeanene Duncan
November 25 2022 - 6:00pm
Council approves university campus development

A development application (DA) to change the use of the one-time MidCoast Council (Greater Taree) administration office in Taree from public administration to community facility has been given the green light.

