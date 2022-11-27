Manning River Times
MidCoast Council to release waterways and catchment management report card

November 28 2022 - 4:30am
Discover the wonders of our waterways at the Riverside Living Museum. Picture supplied

An interactive museum and family fun day will mark the release of MidCoast Council's annual Waterway and Catchment Report Card.

Local News

