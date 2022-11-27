An interactive museum and family fun day will mark the release of MidCoast Council's annual Waterway and Catchment Report Card.
The free event will be held in Taree's Queen Elizabeth Park, near the Riverstage, on Saturday, December 10 from 8.30am to noon.
The event aims to connect children with their local environment and instill a love for where they live. Young and old will discover more about our waterways and the animals and plants that rely on them.
"There will be a host of hands-on, fun activities at the museum pop-up," council's water quality and estuary coordinator, Prue Tucker.
"You will learn about the Manning River and our southern estuaries. You will also have the opportunity to meet local experts."
There will be nature art workshops, an interactive catchment model, water testing with scientists, a free barbecue, surveys and games to get the children involved.
"Everyone will enjoy hearing from National Parks Discovery Rangers," Ms Tucker said
"Whilst having fun is the priority, we hope kids will gain an appreciation for the local environment and it becomes something they want to protect into the future."
The Waterway and Catchment Report Card is council's annual waterways health check.
"The results help us measure the success of the many water quality projects we undertake with our community and partners," Ms Tucker said.
For more information on the report card visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/reportcard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.