Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

MidCoast Council has not disclosed how much it will pay for the land

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 27 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council to purchase land for Yarratt Road realignment

Councillors have agreed to buy two small parcels of land for an undisclosed sum at the suggestion of MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.