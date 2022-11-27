Council to purchase land for Yarratt Road realignment

Councillors have agreed to buy two small parcels of land for an undisclosed sum at the suggestion of MidCoast Council corporate services director, Steve Embry.
The purchase of two lots, measuring 41.5 square metres and 469.5 square metres, will enable council to undertake about 165 metres of realignment work along Yarratt Road, Cedar Party.
Property officer, John White, explained in a report presented to councillors at the November 23 meeting, that council had replaced the bridge over Killabakh Creek along Yarratt Road, Cedar Party.
Placement of the new bridge required slight adjustments to the road corridor on the south side of the bridge impacting Lot 4 DP588663, Mr White said.
The lot owner gave their consent for the bridge works to proceed by granting council a permit to enter, he said.
"The owner has now agreed to the acquisition by council of the two small areas impacted by the road reserve realignment,
"Survey and valuation have been completed and the owner has agreed to terms as set out in this report."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.