Manning River Times

Curracabundi to back up from run on Taree Cup day

By Greg Prichard
November 28 2022 - 9:00am
Wayne Wilkes

TAREE trainer Wayne Wilkes liked what he saw from Curracabundi on Taree Gold Cup day and will back her up at today's (Monday) race meeting at Taree in a calculated bid to get the four-year-old mare her first win.

