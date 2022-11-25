Manning River Times
Home/News

Despite last season's problems Taree Wildcats want to stay in Coastal Premier League

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 25 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Mark playing for Taree in a Coastal Premier League game at Coffs Harbour this year. The Wildcats want to stay in the CPL in 2023.

TAREE Wildcats Football Club president Shannon Hall believes the club should be part of the 2023 Coastal Premier League, despite the difficulties faced this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.