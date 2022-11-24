MidCoast Council will undertake extensive replacement and/or repair work to flood damaged pontoons and wharves following more than $7.5 million in State government funding.
"This grant will go some way to covering our estimated flood repair bill for community facilities of $20 million," MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell said.
"While some flood repairs have been completed, some sites required State government funding before repair works could commence," Mr De Szell said.
"We've been working with the State for some time to secure this funding.
"We are very pleased to have recently signed the funding acceptance letter."
The total funding of $7,580,624 will come from the Regional NSW Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program (CLIRP) to repair public assets not covered by insurance.
Monies will be divvied up to:
$3,251,937 for repairs and replacement of aquatic infrastructure:
$414,312 for boat ramp repair and upgrade works:
$900,000 for recreation reserve and park repair and reconstruction works:
$1,050,000 for repairs and replacement of recreation assets along Taree Riverside:
$1,964,375 for repairs and reconstruction works at Wingham Riverside and tennis courts:
"We know these places are important assets to our community, and repairs on some of these facilities are already in progress," Mr De Szell said.
