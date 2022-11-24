Logging private land is no issue

A question with notice to MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell from Councillor Dheera Smith has determined it has no formal or stated position in relation to logging on private land.
Cr Smith raised the question before the monthly ordinary meeting, held in Taree on Wednesday afternoon, November 23.
"What is council's current policy regarding regulation of logging on private land?" Cr Smith asked.
"As local council control over private logging is currently being debated by AState legislators, could it be determined if councils that now comprise the MidCoast Council ever exercised this control to stop logging in any part of the LGA?"
Logging on private land (forestry) is currently regulated through the three Local Environmental Plans (LEPs) that apply across the MidCoast local government area, Mr De Szell said.
"Forestry is defined in each of the three LEPs as follows - forestry means forestry operations within the meaning of the Forestry Act 2012 or Part 5B of the Local Land Services Act 2013."
The tables (pictured) explained the permissibility of Forestry across the three LEPs in rural and environmental zones, he said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.