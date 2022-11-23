Manning River Times
SES to hold flood preparation barbecue and information event at Coopernook

Updated November 24 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 10:57am
The SES hosted event will assist residents and businesses prepare for flooding. File picture

NSW State Emergency Service (SES) will host a flood information barbecue for Coopernook residents and businesses to be held at the School of Arts Hall in Macquarie Street on Sunday, December 4, beginning at 11:30am.

