NSW State Emergency Service (SES) will host a flood information barbecue for Coopernook residents and businesses to be held at the School of Arts Hall in Macquarie Street on Sunday, December 4, beginning at 11:30am.
The free event will provide participants with an overview of the flood risks for the area, information on the new NSW SES flood warnings and a hands-on session on how to use sandbags to protect property from flood water.
A free barbecue and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided for participants.
NSW SES Mid Coast Commander Lester Davis encouraged Coopernook residents to come along to the lunchtime workshop to make sure they are familiar with the river heights at which Coopernook may become isolated, to know where to get the latest flood warning information, and how to prepare their property for what is looking like another wet period at least until the end of the year.
"NSW SES would like to invite all residents and businesses from the area along to the Sunday workshop and acknowledge the support of the Coopernook School of Arts Hall, Coopernook Uniting Church and Coopernook Rural Fire Service Brigade in helping to stage the event," Commander Davis said.
NSW SES has recently deployed a set of community preparation kits into the Coopernook School of Arts Hall. The kits contain sandbags and other property protection equipment such as plastic, tape and shovels for use by the community in times of flood.
Part of the workshop will explain to participants when, where and how the community preparation kits will be set up together with sand dumps so that property protection efforts by the community in Coopernook can be supported effectively during threats of severe weather for the Manning.
"With above average rainfall predicted until at least the end of the year and with catchments already saturated, residents and businesses in high flood risk locations need to understand their flood risks and start to prepare now for the next flood on the Manning River," said Local Commander Davis.
For more information on how you can prepare for floods and storms visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
