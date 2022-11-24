Manning River Times
Woman injured in motor vehicle accident at Koorainghat

Updated November 24 2022 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
Picture supplied

A young woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle early Thursday morning, November 24 following an accident at on the highway at Koorainghat, south of Taree.

Local News

