Woman injured in motor vehicle accident at Koorainghat

A young woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle early Thursday morning, November 24 following an accident at on the highway at Koorainghat, south of Taree.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called by NSW Ambulance just before 2.30am to a report of a serious single vehicle accident.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 19-year-old female driver who suffered an initial loss of consciousness and relatively minor injuries after the vehicle swerved to avoid a kangaroo on the highway and left the road.
The driver was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further observation and treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.