Manning River Times

Black Head set to retain Lower North Coast Branch championship

By Anne Evans
November 24 2022 - 3:00pm
Ski competitors negotiate a difficult surf in last season's branch championship at Crowdy Head. Black Head will be the host for this season's titles this weekend.

BLACK Head is favoured to retain the Lower North Coast Branch surf lifesaving championship to be held at Black Head this weekend.

