BLACK Head is favoured to retain the Lower North Coast Branch surf lifesaving championship to be held at Black Head this weekend.
The event was originally scheduled to be held at Old Bar and the Taree-Old Bar Surf Club was excited to conduct the event on its home beach for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
Unfortunately, the carnival has had to be transferred to Black Head due to recent heavy surf associated with the East Coast flooding which has eroded the beach badly.
Taree-Old Bar club president, Jane Lynch, said it could be dangerous to run competitions because of exposed rocks.
"Even though it's disappointing, both Taree-Old Bar and Black Head will collaborate to run the titles with further assistance from the other branch clubs," Jane said.
She said following COVID-19 interruptions to surf sports events, the response for entries have been excellent and they had received more entries than club officials had anticipated so, now, extra volunteer personnel from other clubs would certainly help with the smooth running of the carnival.
Black Head dominated last year's championships which were held in challenging conditions at Crowdy Head.
The club looks strong in nippers, open, masters and board riding sections.
Board riding will be decided on Saturday, with the main carnival on Sunday with the march past at 8.15am. Cape Hawke has a strong squad of 40 plus competitors for Sunday, Pacific Palms, while only small, the number of competitors have more than doubled since last season.
