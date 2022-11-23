Spirit of Australia II heading to Taree for testing

DAVE Warby will have a rescheduled run in Spirit of Australia II this weekend on the Manning River.
This is set down for Saturday with a back up day on Sunday.
"We will try out the rebalance and horizontal stabilizer trim before heading back to Blowering Dam,'' a team spokeman indicated.
"We couldn't get on the dam in December, so we're now trying for January-February.''
Testing was originally planned for early November but this had to be postponed due to illness.
The Newcastle-based Warby is trying to break his father, Ken's 44 year record for the outright unlimited world water speed record. He has previously carried out testing on the Manning as well as Blowering Dam, near Tumut.
