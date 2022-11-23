WINGHAM cricket product Jonathon Craig-Dobson has been described as 'one of the great nightwatchmen in Saints' history' after scoring 109 for St George in the NSW Premier Cricket clash against Fairfield Liverpool at Rosedale Oval.
Better known as a bowler, Craig-Dobson came to the crease at then end of the opening day with the score at 1/0.
He took his score to 109 off 232 balls with eight boundaries on the second day. Craig-Dobson's innings made up the bulk of St George's 231. However, Saints fell 18 runs short in the run chase.
Craig-Dobson started playing cricket in Wingham juniors and progressed to first grade before moving to Sydney and linking with St George.
"After 35 matches in first grade for St George, Craig-Dobson has established himself as a very tidy swing bowler, but his batting has always remained stuck somewhere between 'not really an all-rounder' and 'sometimes gets a few at number nine,' according to a match report.
"Before Saturday, he'd never made it to 30 in first grade. But when Arjun Nair bowled Blake Macdonald in the first over of St George's innings, Craig-Dobson was sent in as nightwatchman.
"He completed the first part of his task, remaining unbeaten on 7 overnight, and when play resumed he helped Matthew Hopkins add 64 for the second wicket. Nair struck again to remove Hopkins, but still Craig-Dobson stuck around, carrying the score to 2/152 in partnership with Nick Stapleton. It wasn't a flashy innings: he was solid in defence, left the ball alone when he could, played some punchy drives and displayed a left-hander's preference for flicking the ball through midwicket.''
Former NSW Sheffield Shield batsman Nick Larkin from Taree was also among the runs playing for Sydney University against Gordon.
Sent into bat, the Students were in trouble when Larkin came to the crease.
"But Nick Larkin is still the big wicket, and he stood firm, batting all the way through the innings before he was last out, for 183 in a total of 269,'' the match report stated.
"Larkin's innings was ridiculously dominant, mixing calm defence with brutally effective stroke play. He was at his best in the late stages of the innings, when he protected the tail, monopolising the strike, but still managed to take 10 runs an over from the Gordon spinners.
"He struck 23 fours and seven sixess - 134 runs in boundaries, many of them with ferocious pull shots. He was ruthless against anything short. And it turned out to be a match-winning innings.''
