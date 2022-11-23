FlyPelican plans to review the viability of its Sydney to Taree and Taree to Sydney routes in the New Year, according to MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell.
The Newcastle-based airline suspended flights on July 31, citing the route was no longer viable.
Mr De Szell was answering a question with notice from Councillor Peter Epov at the monthly meeting, held at council chambers in Taree on Wednesday, November 23.
Cr Epov had asked the general manager, Adrian Panuccio when FlyPelican flights would recommence.
"If they are not resuming, when was the agreement with council terminated, and what action has been taken by council to secure an airline to provide this vitally critical service," Cr Epov said?
FlyPelican intend to review the viability of the Sydney to Taree and the Taree to Sydney flight routes in early 2023, Mr De Szell.
"Council is liaising with the office of the State Member for Myall Lakes to source a funding stream that will subsidise a regular passenger transport operator offering services to and from Taree Airport."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.